West Fargo Police Ask For Video From Around Aurora Elementary After Vandalism

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Police in West Fargo are looking for security camera footage from around Aurora Elementary School.

On Sunday, officers were called to the school after getting a report of vandalism.

They found several trees and other property in the area that were damaged by vandals.

If you live in the area and have video from early Sunday, you are asked to contact the West Fargo Police Department.