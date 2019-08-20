Case Of Alleged Sexual Assault Handed Off To Stearns County

MOORHEAD, Minn. — We are learning new information about an alleged assault in a semi on I-94 Monday morning.

Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was sent a text from a woman claiming she had been sexually assaulted by the driver.

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper located a semi matching the woman’s description and stopped it on I-94 near Downer.

The driver was taken into custody and the woman was taken to an area hospital.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined the incident took place in Stearns County and they turned the investigation over to the sheriff there.

The name of the driver has not been released.