Thermostat Recommendations For Sleeping Have Some Hot Under The Collar

Federal Program Says Best To Sleep at 82 Degrees

FARGO, N.D. — How cool do you like it when you’re sleeping?

A lot of people are sweating over a new federal recommendation to keep your thermostat at 82 degrees overnight.

That’s what the ENERGY STAR program says is optimal for energy efficiency.

The recommendation during the day is 78 degrees when you’re home, and 85 degrees or more when you’re out of the house.

The Department of Energy says every additional degree you set for thermostat at saves about three percent on your utility bill if you have central air.

Of course, that savings is of no comfort to people online, who are largely ranting about the prospect of turning their home into a sauna.