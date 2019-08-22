LIVE: Welcoming Students Back To School

Bruin Ambassadors Give An Enthusiastic Welcome At Fargo South

Fargo Public Schools start classes today, and they’re starting with a bang at Fargo South.

Four dozen Bruin Ambassadors gave students and enthusiastic greeting as they walked in the door for the first day.

That includes a human tunnel students got to run through.

They’re roaming the school throughout the first two days of school, talking to students and getting to know them.

Bruin Ambassadors says they want to help make kids comfortable as they get used to another school year.