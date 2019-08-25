Man Suspected Of Killing Parents In Long Prairie, Minnesota Captured In Mexico

Retired NFL player Barry Bennett and his wife Carol were found dead in their home on Tuesday

TODD CO., Minn. — Authorities have arrested the man wanted for the double murder of his parents in Long Prairie, Minnesota.

On Friday, police said it was believed Dylan Bennett had fled to Cancun, Mexico after the murders.

His parents, retired NFL player Barry Bennett and his wife Carol, were found dead in their home.

Information gathered by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota BCA and FBI led Mexican officials to a Cancun hotel on Saturday where Dylan was taken into custody.

Authorities responded to the Bennett’s home in Long Prairie for a welfare check on Tuesday after the couple failed to respond to messages and calls from friends.

Barry, a St. Paul native, played football at Concordia College in Moorhead in the 1970’s.

He became an NFL player who spent most of his career with the Jets and Saints and played one game with the Vikings in the late 1980s.

He later worked as a physical education teacher.

The sheriff says Dylan Bennett will be brought back to Minnesota in coming days to face murder charges in the case.