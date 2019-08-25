Man Who Mows For Free Across The Country Stops In Fargo Again

Ms. Freetag, Rodney Smith, Jr. & Officer Nolan Kroger/Facebook

FARGO, N.D. — A man on a mission to help people across the country mow their lawns has returned to Fargo.

Rodney Smith Junior is traveling the country and mowing the lawns of the elderly, disabled, single parents or veterans for free.

He stopped by the home of Ms. Freetag who was sleeping when he arrived.

Smith got some help from Officer Nolan Kroger with the Fargo Police Department.

Freetag come outside when Smith was packing up to thank him.

Just the other day he stopped in South Bend, Indiana to mow the lawn of a woman fighting cancer.

“Lot of people are already on fixed incomes really can’t afford anymore funds,” said Smith.

“So we can come mow for free they can now use their extra funds for food and medication and things that really matter.”

You might recall when Smith was last in Fargo in June.

KVRR did a story on him when he mowed three yards of Fargo veterans for free.

He has started the 50-Yard Challenge, encouraging teens to go out and help their neighbors.