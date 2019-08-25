Two People Hurt Near Jamestown After Their Motorcycle Hits A Deer

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Two people were airlifted to Fargo after hitting a deer on their motorcycle Saturday night.

Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Highway 20 north of Jamestown.

A woman was unconscious when officers arrived she was airlifted first.

A man was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Jamestown and later flown to Fargo.

The condition of both victims is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.