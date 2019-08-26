MSUM Kappa Sigma Takes Pie in the Face for Veterans

The fraternity is raising money for the Military Heroes Campaign

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Some Kappa Sigma fraternity brothers are taking a pie to the face for veterans in our region.

For any free will donation, students and faculty at MSUM could throw some whip cream into the guys’ faces.

The purpose of the event wasn’t just for some laughs, but to help raise money for the Military Heroes Campaign.

It supports veterans and their families during tough times.

Even MSUM President Anne Blackhurst joined in on the fun.

“We love helping our veterans across the board and in the local area. Our founder for the fraternity is actually still serving our country in the U.S. Army,” said Mason Wede, president of Kappa Sigma.

Kappa Sigmas will climb 110 stairs just as the firefighters did during the September 11th attacks on the anniversary this year.

The fraternity will also put on a 5k for the Veteran’s Honor Flight September 29th.