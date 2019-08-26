NDSU Football Prepared For Different Field Conditions At Target Field

Target Field Will Have Grass Laid Over Infield Dirt

FARGO, N.D. — Its game week for North Dakota State football. On Friday, the team will head down to Minneapolis for their game Saturday afternoon against Butler at Target Field. The opener has a different feel this year playing on a baseball field converted into a football field.

With that creates a few different approaches when it comes to preparation especially with footing on grass versus turf. Head coach Matt Entz ensured during his weekly Monday press conference that the Bison have been taking the necessary steps to be ready for game one.

“We have practiced on grass weather permitting so at some point everyone has been on grass. A lot of our individual work has been on grass especially with the offensive and defensive line just making sure there footing is appropriate,” Entz said. “We’ve told our players to bring multiple pairs of shoes. Were going to attempt to get to the stadium early. A little earlier than we normally would. I want the kids to get out there see what shoes they want, take their pictures, do their thing and then focus and eliminate all distractions.”

Kick-off is set for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.