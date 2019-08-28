Diversion group Could Pay Horace $5 Million for Improvements

The Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority announced Wednesday that it has approved a deal with the city of Horace.

The Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority announced Wednesday that it has approved a deal with the city of Horace, located southwest of Fargo, to provide up to $5 million.

Horace is one of the areas most affected by an updated design that was needed in order to receive a permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The new plan reduces the impact to Minnesota.

The diversion authority continues to deal with other legal challenges to the $2.8 billion project. The Buffalo-Red River Watershed District recently denied a permit and is contesting the DNR permit.