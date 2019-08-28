NDSU Football: Entz Seeing Change in Lance Now That He’s Starter

Lance makes his debut as starter Saturday against Butler

FARGO, N.D — As North Dakota State football prepares for its opener against Butler just four days away, starting quarterback Trey Lance has developed more and more into his new role.

After being named QB one just over a week ago, beating out junior transfer Zeb Noland and sophomore Noah Sanders for the job, the red shirt freshman is coming in to his own as the leader of the offense.

Receiver Phoenix Sproles has always seen that leadership mentality in his QB and head coach Matt Entz has seen more of a comfort-ability factor from Lance with the position battle behind him.

“Less pressure on himself at practice. He’s making decisions at practice and cutting it loose,” Entz said. “Before, I think he was trying to make everything perfect, just like a potential starting quarterback should.”

“Even when he wasn’t the starting quarterback, he was in front of every single line,” Sproles said. “Stretching lines. Leading like he normally does. Now that he’s labeled quarterback one this week, its just a label for him, he’s always been a leader for us.”

