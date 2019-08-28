Rochester Man Pleads Guilty To Leaving Sexually-Explicit Notes On Cars

AMES, IA — A Rochester, Minnesota man pleads guilty to leaving sexually-explicit notes on women’s cars in Ames, Iowa.

In a plea deal, 39-year-old David Cheney’s seven counts of misdemeanor harassment were dropped to just three.

He’ll pay about $200 in fines and avoid jail time.

Cheney was arrested in May after police received reports of the notes being left on cars in the parking lots of several stores.

The notes were specific to the women who found them and noted what they were wearing.