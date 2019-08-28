SilverSneakers Program Gets Older Adults Active and Moving

Social interaction is part of the program

FARGO, N.D. — After retirement, it can be a lot harder to get out of the house and stay active.

A program at the YMCA is getting adults moving and grooving no matter what their age.

Pat Anvik says she didn’t do any exercise during her three plus decades of working.

“Just my fingers on the computer,” she said.

After starting the SilverSneakers program seven years ago, she’s noticed a huge change in her energy level

“My first month I was so out of shape I would go home and lay in the davenport for a good part of the day,” she said.

The YMCA held an open house for people to learn about SilverSneakers and to become more active like Pat.

The program is in locations across the country, and it’s a fitness plan covered by many insurance companies.

“Us older people, we have to do something,” Vicki Kemmer said.

The exercises include a mix of cardio, strength training, and moves to work on flexibility and balance.

Besides getting up and moving, the program is also a chance for people to make friends.

“It’ll be 9:30 in the morning, and I’ll have to hold my phone really close because they’re so loud and having so much fun in the social center, but we love it when the kids are all at school, and we have a lot of youthful feeling in our Y because of the active older adults,” YMCA membership director Luke Hommerding said.

“When I first started, I’d get so tired afterwards, now I have more energy and I do a lot more during the day because of this,” Kemmer said.

“Don’t be afraid to be exhausted afterwards, that too will leave you and you’ll get more energy as you go,” Anvik said.

If you want to see if the SilverSneakers program is covered by your insurance, click here.