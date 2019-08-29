Downtown Moorhead Inc. Gets Community Input at Pop-Up Event

They've received over 500 survey responses so far

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People at the downtown Moorhead Dairy Queen get to pitch their vision for the city while enjoying a treat.

Downtown Moorhead Inc. held a pop–up event for people to learn about their Master Plan and give input on revitalizing the area.

They’ve received more than 500 survey responses so far, with many people saying they want a safe and business-friendly environment.

The organization hopes to have full plan to be in place by June 2020.

“I can feel the presence of the people of Moorhead, of the businesses of Moorhead, that really want to be proud of something again in downtown, we want to support our existing businesses that are down here, we also want to drive new and make a difference for our community,” Derrick LaPoint, president/CEO of Downtown Moorhead Inc. said.

If you didn’t get a chance to share your ideas, there will be a community open house on September 12 at the Hjemkomst Center.