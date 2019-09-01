$5.3 Million Renovation Project Wrapping Up At Park Christian School

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A major expansion and renovation project at Park Christian School is wrapping up in Moorhead.

The $5.3 million project includes 16,300 square feet of new classrooms.

Sixteen others got upgrades.

There is a new commons area along with two new state of the art science rooms and a ceramics and kiln room.

A new entrance will be used for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Classes started last Monday.

The private Evangelical Christian school is home to 433 students in K through 12th grades.