Names Released In Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Near Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Names have been released in a head-on crash near Devils Lake that killed a woman.

The highway patrol says 79-year-old Mina Eckes of Devils Lake was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 2 Friday night.

Her vehicle hit a car carrying a mother and her 13-day-old baby head-on.

The baby was not hurt.

The mother, 23-year-old Taylor Halle of Devils Lake, was hurt and taken to the hospital in Devils Lake before being flown to Altru in Grand Forks.

Her condition is not known.