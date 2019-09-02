Local Doctor Opens Affordable Clinic

"Dollar Clinic" is located on 1st Avenue North in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. — A local doctor wants to help people get the health care they need without breaking the bank.

Dr. Rodney Lee is hosting the grand opening of Dollar Clinic on 1st Avenue North.

He says it’s the first of its kind in the nation.

It offers the same services any other general clinic does at an affordable cost.

Dr. Lee says he was inspired to start the Dollar Clinic after seeing how high healthcare costs had gotten after coming back to the U.S. after spending time overseas.

“The reason it’s so important is not only because it costs a lot of money to go to most clinics, but now with insurance deductibles so high, even with insurance, a person can’t afford to go anywhere – except here. 50 dollars for a visit or, if they want, 50 dollars a month for unlimited visits,” he said.

The clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.