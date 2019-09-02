Red Cross Deploys Nine to Help Those in Hurricane Dorian’s Path

one is from minnesota, one is from north dakota and the rest are from south dakota

FARGO, N.D. — The American Red Cross Dakotas Region sends nine volunteers to Florida as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

One volunteer is from North Dakota, one is from Minnesota and the others are from South Dakota.

They are just a few of 1,600 hundred Red Cross members from around the country helping set up pre–evacuation shelters.

Red Cross Dakotas Region plans to send more volunteers which is why there are in need of extra helpers to make up for the loss.

“As we continue to send volunteers to these hurricane areas, it doesn’t stop the need for volunteers right here while we’re going through our daily things like responding to home fires and other events that happen here and so volunteers are needed here all the time,” said Lynn Speral, regional CEO of the Red Cross Dakotas Region.

Speral says they have not deployed any emergency response vehicles yet.

However, they may have to once the storm is over based on the number of areas affected.