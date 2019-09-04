Controversial Housing Complex Near Downtown Fargo Closer To City Approval

The River Lofts includes apartments, condos and townhouses

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Planning Commission has unanimously approved a zoning change for a $19 million housing complex in the Oak Grove neighborhood, just north of downtown.

The River Lofts includes apartments, condos and townhouses which will buffer the four-story apartment building from homes in the historic neighborhood.

There had been pushback about the project size from some homeowners in the area.

The developer says one of the big concerns from the neighborhood was getting families into the area.

The plan has changed to lower the number of apartments from 121 to 92.

The city commission will make the final ruling.