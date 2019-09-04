“Dynasty Delight” Ice Cream Celebrates National Champion NDSU Bison Football Team

It's the product of a collaboration between Cass Clay, Hornbacher's and NDSU Athletics

FARGO, N.D. — You can celebrate the next NDSU Bison Football win with a little “Dynasty Delight” ice cream.

The new ice cream is flavored with vanilla, salted caramel, chocolate peanuts and caramel-filled chocolate footballs.

The limited-edition ice cream is only available right now at Hornbacher’s.

$1 of each Dynasty Delight ice cream container sold will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

Bison Football has won 7 FCS National Championships between 2011 and 2018.