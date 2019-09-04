Ponsford Man Killed In Rollover, White Earth Man Injured

Both men were thrown from the car as it rolled several times

NORMAN CO., Minn. — A Ponsford man is dead and another man hurt after a rollover east of Twin Valley, Minnesota.

Norman County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Tyler Bloom died at the scene shortly before 9:30 Tuesday night on county road 29.

24-year-old Kenneth Peake-Rogers Jr. of White Earth was taken to the hospital in Mahnomen.

Both men were thrown from the car as it rolled several times.

The sheriff’s office says drinking may have been a factor in the crash.