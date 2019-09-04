Volunteers Pack Meals For Hunger Action Month at Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. – Volunteers are putting together meals at Fargo’s Great Plains Food Bank to make sure no one goes hungry.

More than 100 people, including RDO employees, are taking part in Packathon as part of Hunger Action Month.

Those taking part say it’s a rewarding experience to make an impact in the community.

“We were honored to step up and give our time to volunteer as part of Great Plains Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month. They run a great volunteer opportunity. It’s very well organized. We had a great time packing food boxes that are going to be distributed across the state,” RDO Communication Specialist Jessi Zenker said.

Volunteers have also raised more than 27-hundred dollars for North Dakota’s only food bank.

If you weren’t able to take part, click here to sign up to volunteer.