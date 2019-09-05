Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee Stops in Moorhead on Tour

Representatives see local projects that have been submitted to get state funding

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee is on a tour across the Twin Cities and Northwest Minnesota.

The group stopped at MSUM to learn about the renovation of Weld Hall. They also toured the 11th Street railroad grade separation in Moorhead.

Representatives go a tour each year before the bonding bill to see local projects that have been submitted to receive funding from the state.

“When we go back to St. Paul, just more of how could we evaluate the different projects we have with regards to cost, and the level of importance for the local community and try to have a geographic balance for the state of Minnesota when we put on our bonding bill for 2020,” State Rep. Fue Lee (D-Minn.) said.

The group also stopped in Thief River Falls and Bemidji.