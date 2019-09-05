PET CONNECTION: Meet Eva

Eva Is A Sweet Bird With A Quiet Chirp Looking For A Family To Love

Eva is sweet. That’s the first thing you notice about her.

She was a little nervous coming into Pet Connection this week, but she didn’t let that stop her.

She’s a six-year-old White-capped Pionus.

She has a head covered in white feathers, along with bronze feathers speckled on her wings and blue and red feathers on the bottom side of her tail.

Eva does prefer men, but she’s fine with women and kids in small doses.

She does need a fair bit of attention, like any parrot would.

Pionus can live to 25 years old, so you’d have years to enjoy her.

She has a quiet chirp, so she could be a good apartment bird.

She does love her head skritches and even purrs when she’s content.

If Eva is the girl for you and your family, check out our friends at C.A.A.R.E. by clicking here.