Section of 20th Street South In Moorhead Will Be Closed Friday Evening

The Greater Moorhead Days Parade will cause detours

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Greater Moorhead Days Parade will cause detours for traffic on Friday.

20th Street South will be closed between 8th and 28th avenues.

Drivers will notice a significant amount of pedestrian traffic starting around 5:30 and the road will close just before 6 p.m. and remain closed until around 7:30.

The I-94 and 20 Street South interchange will be open.

This year’s Greater Moorhead Days Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at 28th Avenue south.

This year’s theme is “Life in the Valley”.