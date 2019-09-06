LIVE: Fargo and West Fargo United

Make your first meeting with local police a happy one.

When you come face to face with members of the local police force, it’s often times not under the best of circumstances.

This weekend, Fargo and West Fargo police are looking to change that.

They’re holding a family–friendly event, this Friday and Saturday night, to get some face time with the folks in their community who they work to keep safe.

The United events include free food and games, live music and dancing, and giveaways, including kids’ bikes.

Fargo and West Fargo officers, along with rap artist DBP, who’s performing at the events, stopped by the KVRR Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about the importance of community outreach and why forging bonds between kids and law enforcement can make our community a better place.

West Fargo United: West Fargo Police Department

L.E. Burger Elementary

631 4th Ave. E

Friday 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Fargo United: Fargo Police Department

Ed Clapp Park

2801 32nd Ave. S.

Saturday 5:00-8:00 p.m.