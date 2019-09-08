North Dakota National Guard Celebrates One Promotion And One Retirement

Brig. Gen Robert Schulte promoted while Brig. Gen. Bob Becklund retires

Brig. Gen Robert Schulte/Brig. Gen. Bob Becklund

FARGO, N.D. — A professor, business owner and pillar in his community has a new role with the North Dakota National Guard while another leader retires.

A promotion ceremony was held as Brig. Gen Robert Schulte assumes the duties of the Joint Force Headquarters chief of staff for Air.

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, called Shulte a true citizen Airmen.

He said he “is the right guy at the right time to lead this organization into the future.”

Schulte joined the North Dakota National Guard 20 years ago.

“And I became part of a group called the Happy Hooligans,” said Schulte.

“I have to tell you I didn’t know what a Happy Hooligan was at the time, but don’t get me wrong I have been called a hooligan many times prior to that. You heard I’m from Mandan, so that’s pretty typical.”

There was also a farewell tribute to Brig. Gen. Bob Becklund.

He was honored for his 37 years of service to the National Guard during a retirement ceremony.

Becklund was presented with the Distinguished Service Medal in recognition of his military achievements.