Pickup Driver Killed After Running Stop Sign And Getting Hit By Semi

ESMOND, N.D. — The driver of a pickup died in Benson County after blowing a stop sign on Saturday afternoon.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man failed to yield at an intersection on Highway 19, about 2 miles west of Esmond.

His pickup was hit on the driver’s side by a semi.

Both vehicles came to a rest in a ditch.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.