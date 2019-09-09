Grand Fork Central’s Goalkeeper Will Howard Takes Home High School Play of the Week

Howard's save against Sheyenne takes home the potw win

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the week saw one play from the pitch and one from the gridiron. After an overwhelming turnout of votes on both our twitter poll and website, Grand Forks Central Keeper Will Howard takes home the cake.

The play comes from the Knights match-up with Sheyenne where Howard sprawls out for a save to preserve a goal in the first half of action.

Congrats to Howard and Grand Forks Central for taking home this week’s high school play of the week win.