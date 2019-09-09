Man Dies of Injuries Suffered in Fergus Falls Fire

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (KFGO) – A Fergus Falls man has died of injuries suffered in a mobile home fire earlier this month.

56-year-old Kraig Weinrich died at a Minneapolis hospital.

Police, the fire department, a deputy state fire marshal and a federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigator have not been able to pinpoint a cause for the fire. There’s no indication of a crime in the fire or death.

The blaze in the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on the south edge of Fergus Falls was on Labor Day.