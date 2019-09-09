Police Investigate Reports of Gunshots in South Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – Moorhead police are investigating reports of gunfire.

Sgt. Joel Voxland says the dispatch center received multiple 9-1-1 calls of gunshots in the 1900 block of 18th Avenue South around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Two vehicles were seen leaving College Park Apartments neighborhood immediately after the gunshots were reported. No one was hurt, no damage was found and there have been no arrests.