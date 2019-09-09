WATCH: Lightning Strikes South Fargo Garage

FARGO, N.D. – A lightning strike may have caused a garage fire in South Fargo.

It happened at 11:35 Monday morning in the 2500 block of Amber Valley Court South.

Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Dane Carley says crews responded at 11:48 after a neighbor saw smoke in a garage near a twin home.

Carley says firefighters knocked the fire down quickly and confined it to a small area in the wall of the garage. He adds electricity from the lightning possibly followed wiring inside the home charring outlets.

“Huge crash of lightning. I mean, I’ve got chills just thinking about it. Reviewed my camera footage I have on my security cameras and saw the back yard one just whole screen was brighter than the Fourth of July,” Next Door Neighbor Chris Le Texier explained.

LeTexier says his wife was shocked while she was on the computer when the lightning hit.

No one was inside the home when the lightning struck. The fire is still under investigation.

The Fargo Fire Department estimates the damage to be $20,000.