West Virginia Delegate Charged In Racist Sign Incident Featuring Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar

Democratic Delegate Mike Caputo has been charged with misdemeanor battery

Del. Mike Caputo and Rep. Ilhan Omar

CHARLESTON, W.V. — A West Virginia lawmaker has been charged for an incident involving a racist sign featuring Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Democratic Delegate Mike Caputo says he was mad about a display at the statehouse falsely linking Omar with the September 11 terrorist attacks.

It was part of West Virginia GOP Day in March.

Omar is one of the first Muslim congresswomen ever elected.

Caputo got mad and kicked a door into a statehouse staffer and elbowed a legislator who has since complained of pain.

He has been charged with misdemeanor battery.