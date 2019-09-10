Hornbacher’s “Check Out Hunger” Campaign Raises Over $76,000 for Hunger Relief

this is the 25th year the grocery chain has been doing the fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. — Hornbacher’s “Check Out Hunger” campaign raises over $76,000 for the Great Plains Food Bank.

It’s the largest donation yet from the annual fundraiser.

That covers more than 229,000 meals for families.

Hornbacher’s president says the grocery chain understands that summer is often a time most kids celebrate a break from school.

However, ones on free and reduced lunch programs are left to fend for themselves during that time.

“For most of them, they’re really stressed. They don’t know where their next meal is going to be and mom and dad are stressed beyond that trying to figure out how they’re going to provide. We are really excited, we are really just honored to be connected to such a great organization like the Great Plains Food Bank,” said Matt Leiseth, president of Hornbacher’s.

Shoppers could donate to the campaign in the checkout line at any Hornbacher’s location throughout July. The grocery chain has done “Check Out Hunger” since 1994.