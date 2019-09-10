Teen Honored Posthumously As Homecoming Queen

ULEN, Minn. — A teen who died just days after school was out in June has been named honorary homecoming queen at Ulen-Hitterdal Public Schools.

Family and friends attended the cornonation Monday night and accepted the crown in honor of 17-year-old Alivia Mortenson.

She died in a car crash in Clay County on June 2, days after finishing her junior year.

The standout athlete and honor student’s death left the communities stunned.

The school counselor says the coronation was not a memorial but a celebration of Alivia’s life.