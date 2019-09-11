American Red Cross Dakotas Region Helping Out in Sioux Falls

They're still in the early stages of assessing the damage from the tornado

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — American Red Cross Dakotas Region is helping people in Sioux Falls affected by the tornado.

The organization has opened shelters and is feeding people.

If there aren’t enough volunteers in the Sioux Falls area, more volunteers will be deployed from the Dakotas region.

The CEO says they’re still in the early stages of assessing the damage.

“Once we know more what the damage is, and what people are going to need going forward, then we’ll know more what the response and recovery efforts will need to be. We will look for our emergency manager partner there to help us determine what we need going forward,” Lynn Speral, CEO of the American Red Cross Dakotas Region, said.

If you’d like to volunteer, click here.