Third Sandy’s Donuts Location Opens In South Fargo

They also have stores in West Fargo and downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — You’ve got a new place to satisfy your morning sweet tooth.

The Sandy’s Donuts location in Osgood in south Fargo is finally open.

The new store is the third location for the popular local donut chain.

They also have stores in West Fargo and downtown Fargo.

The store had to push its Osgood opening back by one day due to building issues.

Despite the delay, it was still very busy this morning.

“We’re excited to be in South Fargo where the population is growing and the city is growing this way,” said owner, Mark Ostlund.

“We’re kind of in West Fargo, and Downtown, which both have a little bit of restrictions as far as being close to the people and this is a great location to be right in the heart of things.”

Sandy’s is even bringing back the Red Velvet Oreo donut for a limited time.