Members of The Chamber Celebrate Their Accomplishments Over the Past Year

The Chamber represents more than 109,000 people

FARGO, N.D. — More than 800 people are gathered for The Chamber’s ninth annual conference.

But this is no ordinary meeting.

“To see people from around the community, being involved in it and understanding where we are,” said Professionals of Color Chairman Thomas Jefferson.

The event is awarding Chairman of Gate City Bank Steve Swiontek with the 2019 Legacy Leader title.

“When we started through the list this year and we got to Steve, it took about five minutes, or I should say five seconds, to decide that he is a very worthy recipient of this award,” said The Chamber President Craig Whitney.

The Chamber is also highlighting the 177 businesses that joined and 102 events held over the past year.

“We are very proud that we have just recently launched a Professionals of Color organization. We felt that was needed,” said Whitney.

Members of The Chamber started the Professionals of Color program to make diversity and inclusion a priority in the business community.

“If you bring something to the table that’s valuable to the community, that gives us that exposure, give the community the understanding that we’re here to make the community a better place. It’s a great place already, but we want to make it even better,” said Jefferson.

And even with over 100 ribbon cuttings over the past year, The Chamber says there’s more to accomplish.

“You’re not just seeing growth in one area. You’re seeing it in all three cities, and it’s because our economy is good, because our community is growing, and so, I just expect continued growth,” said Whitney.