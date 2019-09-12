North Dakota Republican Leaders Praise EPA Repeal of WOTUS

Waters of the United States rule extended federal authority and protections to streams and wetlands

WASHINGTON — The EPA is repealing the Obama-era Waters of the United States rule.

The move is being welcomed by North Dakota’s Republican leaders including Gov. Doug Burgum and Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer.

The 2015 regulation, commonly known as WOTUS, defined what bodies of water are protected under the federal Clean Water Act.

But the regulation was a favorite punching bag of Republicans, who ridicule it as government overreach.

“This is a very important step because WOTUS not only was a real problem for our farmers and our ranchers and the energy industry but it really undermined private property rights,” said Hoeven.

The repeal of the regulation is likely to draw intense litigation from the environmental community.