4 Luv of Dog Rescue Shows Off Pups During National Adoption Weekend

Murphy, Moby and Buzz are looking for their forever homes

WEST FARGO, N.D. — For National Adoption Weekend, 4 Luv of Dog Rescue brought some of the pups to PetSmart.

This afternoon, Murphy, Moby and Buzz were looking for their future family.

The shelter usually brings dogs to PetSmart on Tuesday nights.

Now that summer is coming to a close, volunteers will start bringing them over one weekend every month.

Anyone looking to adopt a dog from the shelter must go through an application process.

Once owners get approved, volunteers say it’s what makes their job all worth it.

“It’s very exciting. If you’ve fostered the dog and you’ve seen it develop over time and you know how they were when they first came in the rescue, which is pretty scared and confused. You watch them develop and then they find their forever home. We love the story,” said Kerry Helland, with 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

Helland says the shelter is always looking for people to foster dogs and for volunteers.