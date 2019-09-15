Arrest Made in Duluth’s Historic Synagogue Fire

36-year-old Matthew Amiot, of Duluth, was arrested Friday

DULUTH, Minn. — Authorities say a fire that destroyed a historic synagogue in Duluth doesn’t appear to have been a hate crime.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken says 36-year-old Matthew Amiot, of Duluth, was arrested Friday in connection to the fire at Adas Israel Congregation.

The fire happened early in the morning on September 9.

Duluth’s fire chief says the blaze started outside and spread indoors. No accelerants were found.

Police are recommending that prosecutors charge Amiot with first-degree arson.

The investigation is ongoing.