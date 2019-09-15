Search & Rescue Dog Hit By Vehicle In Jamestown, Will Be Okay

Courtesy: NewsDakota.com

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown’s fire chief says a city search and rescue dog will be okay after being hit by a vehicle.

Fire Chief Jim Reuther is Chloe’s handler.

He tells NewsDakota he opened the door Friday night and the dog took off but returned shortly afterward and was “bleeding profusely.”

He took the dog to a veterinary clinic, which determined the animal had no broken bones.

Reuther encourages people to tell someone if they hit a dog, cat or another animal.

He says, “These are kids, their family.”