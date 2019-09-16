Emmy Awards Preview: Best Actress & Actor In A Comedy

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards Air Sunday Night On KVRR

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday right here on KVRR, whether or not Julia Louis-Dreyfus objects.

She’s one of the favorites to walk away with some hardware for her performance in the final season of “Veep”.

She’s not the only big name vying for best actress or best actor in a comedy.

But a newcomer could also come in and snag the trophy.

From delivering small-screen laughs to going for big-time kudos, here’s a look at this year’s Emmy nominees for lead acting in a comedy series.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus earns her seventh nod for playing Selina Meyer on HBO’s political comedy “Veep”.

she’s won every time previously setting a record for most wins for the same role. if she takes this category she’ll also break the record for most overall acting wins by a performer.

last year when “Veep” wasn’t eligible, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Rachel Brosnahan won lead actress. Brosnahan is nominated again for Midge.

“Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins them for playing the title role and she also has a individual nod for writing the show.

There’s Christina Applegate of “Dead to Me” and Natasha Lyonee of “Russian Doll” each earning nods for leading their freshman series.

And Catherine o’Hara up for her work as the eccentric Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”.

o’Hara’s longtime collaborator Eugene Levy is nominated for playing her on-screen husband Johnny Rose.

There’s Oscar-winner Michael Douglas for “The Kominsky Method”.

Anthony Anderson has his fifth acting nomination for “Black-ish”.

Ted Danson is nominated again for playing Michael on “The Good Place”.

Don Cheadle is recognized for leading the freshman series “Black Monday”.

Last year’s winner Bill Hader returns to the category for “Barry”.

Who do you think should take home the Emmy for lead actor and actress on a comedy?

Tells us on the KVRR News Facebook and Twitter pages.

We might put your comments on the air.