Two Men Sentenced For Deadly Heroin Distribution Conspiracy On Red Lake Reservation

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men have been sentenced for their roles in a heroin distribution conspiracy resulting in two shooting deaths on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

25-year-old Bryan “Boon” Boardman was given six and a half years in prison while 23-year-old Franklin “Frankie” Jackson got 21 months in prison.

A third man, 24-year-old Kristopher Sullivan, will be sentenced October 9.

Authorities say the men had set up the drug sale out of a trailer last October.

Three armed, masked men tried to rob them and Boardman fired eight shots, killing two of the intruders.