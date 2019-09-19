Former Cop In Warroad Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Teen

Joshua Demmerly Is Accused of Assaulting The Teen Numerous Times

WARROAD, Minn. — A former cop from Warroad has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl while on duty.

30-year-old Joshua Demmerly entered an Alford plea, acknowledging there’s enough evidence to convict him.

Prosecutors say Demmerly told the teen there was a felony investigation underway and he could offer protection.

He is accused of assaulting her at least 10 times when she was 16 and 17.