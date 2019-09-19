NDSU Football Player Awarded 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Award

Ben Ellefson is being honored for his community work with local kids

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Over his four–year career at NDSU, senior football team captain Ben Ellefson has scored 13 touchdowns so far.

This season alone, he’s scored one in each of the two games he’s played.

But according to those around him, he’s not just a star on the field.

“Ben is the definition of a servant leader. He’s always trying to make the people around him better. He’s trying to give to everybody without ever expecting anything in return,” said NDSU football coach Matt Entz.

That’s why he’s being recognized as a member of this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

He was given the award at Robert Asp Elementary School in Moorhead.

“It just means a lot to be on this list,” said Ellefson.

It’s a yearly award given to 22 college football players who make an impact in their community through volunteer work.

“NDSU Bison football is a huge thing in Fargo–Moorhead, and to have an athlete like that, that volunteers and is so involved in the community, people look up to him,” said Fargo Allstate agency owner Fred Hage.

Every week, the Hawley native volunteers at TNT Kids Fitness, a program that helps children with disabilities become physically fit.

He’s also a coordinator for Schools Alive, an event that encourages kids to be active.

But Ellefson says his reward for spending time with local kids goes beyond the trophy he’s receiving.

“The fact that they want to be Bison, you know, eventually. Kind of when they grow up, they see us in the community and then they get so excited and so, anyway we can give back, seeing their excitement is the most special part about it,” he said.

He says he hopes the kids he works with take to heart the message he’s putting out in the community.

“Take every opportunity you have and make the most of it. Whether it’s on the field or off the field, you know, because you’re going to impact somebody with the way you act or the things you say.”

Clink on this link to vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain.