Activists From Across Valley Rally For Global Climate Strike

"I have a very simple set of demands number 1, I want my daughter to have a livable future and number 2 I want there to be good jobs for her."

FARGO N.D. — “I have a very simple set of demands number 1 I want my daughter to have a livable future and number 2 I want there to be good jobs for her,” activist Zac Echola said.

That’s just one of the many voices that spoke at the Global Climate Strike at Fargo City Hall.

College students like Jamal Abegaz say if nothing is done future generations will suffer.

“People have had the concept of leaving the world better for their children; we will be leaving the world a worse place for our children,” MSUM Student Jamal Abegaz said.

People are rallying the messages on signs like these on the urgency on climate change.

“Storms are getting more and more destructive, and this nation right now is losing money because of all the destruction that is climate–related devastating storms,” concerned citizen Martin Fredricks said.

Fredricks who carried a full flag with him, says protests like these are what make us Americans.

“Those of us who believe Climate Change is a problem they understand that we are Americans who care about our nation deeply and that’s part of the reason why we are here,” Fredricks said.

Miva Francis, who’s a mother of two kids, got involved with the rally because of her daughter.

“A couple of weeks ago my daughter heard about the global climate strike and wanted to and wanted to get involved in it and kept prodding me about and saying mom what are we going to do, my words were not enough for her, and she kept saying no mom what are we going to do,” Miva Francis said.

She says she couldn’t be any happier with her kids’ work.

“My kids are pushing me to be better on this issue, and I am so proud of them for understanding the science and pushing us to be better,” Francis said.

Her daughter says she has a simple message on why we need to change course.

“Because it will be hard to live if we don’t do it,” elementary student Remy Francis said.