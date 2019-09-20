Hundreds of Tools Stolen from Moorhead Contractor

The list of stolen items includes about 569 power tools and hand tools.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Moorhead police are investigating the theft of a large amount of construction tools from a local contractor.

According to court documents, nearly $75,000 worth of tools were stolen in August from construction trailers at Key Contracting in north Moorhead. The list of stolen items includes about 569 power tools and hand tools.

An affidavit says that a large truck, or truck and trailer would have been required to fit the stolen items. Police believe the suspect was also in possession of a rented U-Haul truck that was not returned.

An official at Key Contracting told police that he was “100% without one speck of doubt” sure that the stolen items belong to Key Contracting.

Court documents also say the suspect is a “known drug user” and is suspected to be involved in other various burglaries and gas drive-offs.

The report says that the man declined to speak with police without an attorney. Charges have not been filed.