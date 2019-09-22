Man Arrested After Pursuit In Two States And Three Counties
Cass County deputies attempted to talk to 31-year-old Travis Ranisate after they noticed him driving around storage units
CLAY CO., Minn. — A Casselton, North Dakota man is in the Clay County jail after a wild chase through two states and three counties.
The pursuit began in Mapleton.
Cass County deputies attempted to talk to 31-year-old Travis Ranisate after they noticed him driving around storage units with a trailer Saturday night.
He fled and almost hit a deputy.
West Fargo Police deployed stop sticks and punctured a tire but the chase continued through Fargo and into Moorhead.
Clay County authorities punctured another tire but Ranisate continued into Norman County.
He lost control on a dirt road and was arrested.
He will face felony fleeing charges in Minnesota before he is sent back to Cass County to face a long list of charges.