Man Leads Officers On Chase With Large U-Haul Truck

CLAY CO., Minn. — Officials in Clay County are searching for a Moorhead man after he escaped from authorities Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Mark Empting says they received information that Ryan Morisch, who is wanted on drug-related warrants, was at the Dilworth Walmart.

Morisch fled in a large rented U-Haul truck.

Authorities eventually discontinued the chase because of the large size of the truck and his erratic driving.

Empting says Morisch “is not considered dangerous”.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact authorities.